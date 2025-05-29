These communities have been selected to host DIA masterworks in public spaces

What’s happening:
The Detroit Institute of Arts has announced the 2025 cohort of participating communities in the 16th annual Inside|Out public art and placemaking program. A total of 28 sites in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties, as well as Mackinac Island, have been selected to host the popular public outreach program from the DIA.
What it is:
Now in its 16th year, the Inside|Out program is one of the DIA’s public outreach initiatives, installing high-quality reproductions of artwork from the DIA’s collection throughout select communities in Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties each summer and fall. Communities apply to participate in the program, with those selected receiving several artworks to be installed in highly-visible public places for nearly half the year.
What they’re saying:
“We're honored to bring Inside|Out to our Tri-County communities and connect people with the museum's collection in new and exciting ways,” says Julie McFarland, Executive Director of Public Affairs and Engagement at the DIA. “This year, with reproductions placed across Macomb, Oakland, and Wayne counties and Mackinac Island, we hope this small representation of the collection not only brings art to people’s everyday lives but also inspires a visit the museum.”
Where to find them:
The DIA has prepared a new interactive experience
for the Inside|Out program, including interactive webpages and detailed maps of participating communities. In Macomb County, those sites include the Charter Township of Shelby, Eastpointe, Armada Township, Charter Township of Clinton, City of Warren, City of Roseville, Memphis, Freedom Hill, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital, and all campuses for Macomb Community College.
In Oakland County: Beverly Hills, Davisburg/Springfield Township, Waterford Township, Village of Wolverine Lake, Madison Heights, Lake Orion, Oakland County Parks (Lyon Oaks, Addison Oaks, Catalpa Oaks, Orion Oaks), and all campuses for Oakland Community College.
And in Wayne County: Schoolcraft College, Grosse Pointe Region, City of River Rouge, Grosse Ile, University of Detroit Mercy, Charter Township of Van Buren, and all campuses for Wayne Community College.
Tech savvy:
“Seeing art in the community is just one way we hope people will connect with our collection,” says McFarland. “Now, with a simple scan of a QR code next to any Inside|Out installation, you can find the next closest artwork or start planning your visit to the DIA.”
