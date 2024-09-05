How this local guitar company is feeling reinvigorated by its new Hazel Park workshop

“We’re trying to build a Ferrari here, and I’m confident at this point that we really are,” says Jesse Hopkins, founder of Clay Avenue Guitar Co. MJ Galbraith

“I was always the kid that wanted to know how things worked," says Jesse Hopkins.

The Straightener is “based on the classic solid body, single cutaway (electric guitar) that we all know and love from the 1950s," Hopkins says.

Jesse Hopkins in front of his Hazel Park workshop.

“Usually with guitar makers, if they do repairs and if they’re good at it, they end up getting bogged down with that kind of work,” Jesse Hopkins says.

Clay Avenue Guitar Co. moved to Hazel Park in 2023.