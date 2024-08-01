PHOTOS: A visit to the new Eastern Market location

Detroit's beloved Eastern Market is making an appearance in Oakland County.Open every Thursday, July 11 to October 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., stalls in front of the McLaren Oakland Corporate Building in downtown Pontiac will offer a variety of fresh locally sourced produce.The largest outdoor farmers market in the nation, Eastern Market was founded in 1841, moving to its present site in Detroit in 1891. It is a large hub for the Michigan food industry with farmers, retailers, wholesalers and vendors.Now, a satellite hub in Pontiac is set to bring a taste to Saginaw Street.We sent photographer Steve Koss along to check out the new site.Hear what Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Laura Harmon from CNO-McLaren Oakland have to say: