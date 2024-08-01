Region
Steve Koss
PHOTOS: A visit to the new Eastern Market location
Steve Koss
|
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Share
Steve Koss
Detroit's beloved Eastern Market is making an appearance in Oakland County.
Open every Thursday, July 11 to October 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., stalls in front of the McLaren Oakland Corporate Building in downtown Pontiac will offer a variety of fresh locally sourced produce.
The largest outdoor farmers market in the nation, Eastern Market was founded in 1841, moving to its present site in Detroit in 1891. It is a large hub for the Michigan food industry with farmers, retailers, wholesalers and vendors.
Now, a satellite hub in Pontiac is set to bring a taste to Saginaw Street.
We sent photographer Steve Koss along to check out the new site.
Hear what Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Laura Harmon from CNO-McLaren Oakland have to say:
Share
Related Tags
Dining
,
Dining Destinations
,
Oakland County
,
Quality Of Life
,
Sense of Place
,
Shopping
,
Small Business
