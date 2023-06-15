A cool way to heat up: Hazel Park's summer festival line-up complemented by young upstarts

Greetings from Hazel Park. MJ Galbraith

Eastern Palace Club and Smoked Lotus BBQ are located at 21509 John R Rd. in Hazel Park.

Jennifer Xerri of Starlily Creations shows off her wearable crochet art at the Hazel Park Art Fair in 2019. (Photo: Nina Ignaczak)

Rebecca Sisler of Silver Gypsy LLC at the Hazel Park Art Fair in 2019. (Photo: Nina Ignaczak)

Artwork from Carl Oxley III at Green Acres Park. (Photo: Steve Koss)

The Smoked Lotus BBQ service window at Eastern Palace Club.

A Key West flag flying outside of Eastern Palace Club.