PHOTOS: Best mountain bike trails in northern Oakland County

Northern Oakland County is home to some of the best mountain biking trails in the state, and folks travel from all over metro Detroit to enjoy the parks. We sent photographer Joe Powers on his bike to test the trails.1480 West Romeo Road, Leonard, MI 48367Trails at this 1,140-acre county park are very effectively maintained and updated, by both Oakland County Parks staff and volunteers, and is known for riders ability to get a fast speed up (thanks to the climbs). Crossing lowland areas and bridges, it's a very flowy collection of trails, well-built into the landscape. This spot is ideal for intermediate riders (or beginners willing to go slow, or use the paved track).The sprawling park also boasts lakes and ponds, boat rentals, campsites, popular cabins, and a disc-golf course. Rode in for free or obtain a County Park pass to drive in.1330 E. Greenshield Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360-2307One of the oldest trails in the county, this area is geared more towards hiking but is still a fantastic wilderness ride. Many riders link the route with the nearby trails at Addison Oaks for longer stretch. Intermediate level or above, with some very steep hills.The park also has large rustic cabins, inland lakes, trout streams, and wild game. Ride in for free or obtain a Recreation Passport to drive in.4300 Main Park Road, Shelby Township, MI 48316A fast, well-built trail, with jump lines and features. Intermediate and advanced levels will love it, and there's a paved track for beginners. Set in 4,435 scenic acres around Stony Creek Lake, this is popular sport for boaters, hikers, and cyclists.Ride in for free or obtain a Metropark permit to drive in.8100 Grange Hall Road Holly MI, 48442The Clinton Rover Area Mountain Bike Association (CRAMBA) takes excellent care of the trails here. The trail system consists of three main loops, North, West, and East, and provides some very windy and technical routes, perfect for more advanced riders. A beginner's trail here is an option as well.The park's more than 8,000 acres of rolling woodlands and open fields provide opportunities for a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, disc golf, and fishing. Obtain a Recreation Passport to enter.