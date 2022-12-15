Five Sterling Heights bakeries to visit on National Cupcake Day

‘Tis the season — for cupcakes?
That’s right. For all the excitement the holiday season generates, there is one holiday that might not get the same level of attention yet is no less — well, delicious. This Thursday, Dec. 15, marks National Cupcake Day. And while we just learned that this holiday even exists, that doesn’t make it any less worth celebrating. In fact, some of us have been celebrating it since the first childhood birthday party that we can remember.
So in the spirit of the holidays, we present these five bakeries in Sterling Heights. We don’t recommend trying all of them today, though you’ll have to let us know if you do.
The spread from Nothing Bundt Cakes at Velocity Reinvented in Sterling Heights. (File photo: David Lewinski)Nothing Bundt Cakes
14924 Hall Rd.
The popular bakery chain has locations all over the country, and there’s a reason for that; the Sterling Heights location is owned and operated by Andrea Jones. It’s a favorite of those looking to cater events, as evidenced by their recent appearance at the Velocity Reinvented grand re-opening party
this past November, where guests rubbed elbows with the mayor in between bites.
Visit them online HERE.
The annual Super Bowl cupcakes from Mannino’s. (Facebook)Mannino’s Bakery
4062 17 Mile Rd.
A Sterling Heights institution. Mannino’s Bakery first opened in 1983 and the Mannino family has been serving Sterling Heights residents ever since — not to mention the countless customers that make a point to drive here from all over the metro Detroit region. Italian baked goods are their business, and business is good.
Visit them online HERE.
Andrew Kattula, owner of Street Sweets. (File photo: Joe Powers Insitu Photography)Street Sweets
2237 18 Mile Rd.
Street Sweets first opened in 2017 and is a gourmet Middle Eastern–American fusion pastry shop. Creative and classic cupcakes are a specialty, and so too are the baklava, dessert pizza, and waffle pops. The bakery is also a destination for coffee and espresso lovers.
Visit them online HERE.
A cupcake-sized choco lava cake with ice cream. (Facebook)Choco Mania Café
44621 Mound Rd.
This European-style café somehow manages to balance healthy snacks with the indulgent. Sneak a cannoli as you go out to pick up your açaí bowl, or scarf some homemade ice cream before drinking a fresh juice cocktail. Or maybe just go for it and enjoy their White Choco Covered Strawberry crepe and follow it up with an espresso.
Visit them online HERE.
Paris Pastry in Sterling Heights. (File photo: Joe Powers Insitu Photography)Paris Pastry
4107 15 Mile Rd.
One of the great things about a city like Sterling Heights is a place like Paris Pastry, which specializes in custom boutique-style wedding cakes, cupcakes, and
baklava. When is National Baklava Day anyhow? I smell a listicle wafting through the air.
Visit them online HERE.