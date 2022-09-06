PHOTOS: "Pow wow in the D" returns

American Indian Health and Services held its annual powwow and health fair recently at Romanowski Park in Southwest Detroit. The event, on Aug. 27, marked the return of the fair after the pandemic forced a pause.David Pitawanakwat, who helped coordinate and plan the event, says that although the event is smaller in size than the trail of powwow events found throughout the year in Michigan, the “Pow Wow in the D,” maintains a place in the hearts of Native Americans, as well as curious Detroiters who are interested in learning more about the region's first peoples.This year’s event was particularly special, coming off the COVID-19 pandemic, which had put the powwow on hiatus since 2020. "Although," says Pitawanakwat "from the looks on people’s faces, it did not feel like the community missed a beat."Dancing, food, and laughter were on full display from start to finish and Pitawanakwat says it felt good to see the community coming together to celebrate again.American Indian Health and Family Services is set to break ground on a new health facility this year to serve Detroit’s urban Native community."I, for one, look forward to seeing the community have a central hub for not only our physical health, but the type of spiritual health events like this provide," says Pitawanakwat."The future is bright, ingwa baboonagag ka waabminim! (see you again next year)."