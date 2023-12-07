PHOTOS: Oxford's Soup & Sweet Stroll lights up the heart of the community

Downtown Oxford showed off its culinary prowess last Friday, with the annual Soup & Sweet Stroll drawing a crowd. Twelve restaurants provided ticketed visitors choices of soups and desserts, as well as hot chocolate, Santa photos, ornament making, and crafts stations.Kelly Westbrook (right), Executive Director of Oxford Downtown Development Authority, and Kimberly Smith (left), Project and Media Coordinator, celebrate the festivities.Ava Swiss, Oxford's own participant in "America's Got Talent", led carols at Centenary Park before the lighting of the Christmas tree.A gingerbread hour competition encouraged residents to bring in their masterpieces for a chance to win a downtown gift card.