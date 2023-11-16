PHOTOS: Scenes from this year's Veterans Day Ceremony in Sterling Heights

Listening to remarks from Mayor Michael C. Taylor at the annual Veterans Day Ceremony in Sterling Heights. Photos: David Lewinski

The Stevenson High School Choir performs at the Veterans Day Ceremony in Sterling Heights.

Keynote speaker Doug "Odie" Slocum.

A 21-gun salute from the Sterling Heights Police Honor Guard.

Sterling Heights hosted its annual Veterans Day Ceremony this past Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Sterling Heights Community Center. Local veterans and residents gathered to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces, and the event itself included remarks from veterans and local officials, music from the Stevenson High School Choir, a 21-gun salute from the Sterling Heights Police Honor Guard, and special remarks from keynote speaker Doug "Odie" Slocum, who served 35 years in the Air Force and Air National Guard and retired as a Brigadier General in 2019.Photographer David Lewinski was on hand to document this year's ceremony.