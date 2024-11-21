Local makers are ready to share the spotlight while hoping to inspire others at inaugural art fair

As Thanksgiving nears, so too does the holiday shopping season. And while we’ll never stop encouraging readers to shop local – and especially come the holidays – a brand new event in Sterling Heights will provide the opportunity to shop local and
buy directly from the makers themselves.
On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Sterling Heights Arts Commission will open the doors to its first-ever Fall Art Show
at the Sterling Heights Community Center. The event is free, open to the public, and features the arts and crafts of 20 local makers. It’s a list that includes candy and candlemakers, metal-bending artists, fine artists, and plenty more.
We wanted to get a sense of what to expect at the inaugural event, so we checked in with some of the vendors scheduled to line the booths at the Sterling Heights Community Center.
Courtesy of the artist.
KEY Kustoms
Those who browsed the vendor booths at the 2024 SterlingFest might recognize the work of Kirk Young. The founder of KEY Kustoms has launched a line of custom home and bar decor, repurposing old bourbon barrels to create a range of products that include clocks, bottle openers, wine racks, and plenty more. Working from his Sterling Heights home, Young laser engraves barrel staves and barrel heads for personalized gifts. “It can be anything from your favorite drink to something personal such as a nickname or your cottage name,” he says.
As the owner of a painting company, Young got to launching KEY Kustoms during the winter when business slowed after the busy warm weather months gave way to the cold. After entering a few holiday markets, he’d discover just how popular his creations would be. That he was invited to be a vendor for the Fall Art Show in his own hometown? He’s fortunate, he says.
“Visitors can expect to see just how creative humans can be. There are typically woodworkers, handmade candles, crochet items, and handmade holiday decorations – just to name a few,” Young says of what Saturday could entail. “I feel it is very important for the city to organize and host events such as this. There is a lot of community involvement and the opportunities to network and meet new people are endless.”
Visit KEY Kustoms online.
Courtesy of the artist.
Many Hands Marketplace
Located in nearby Warren is Tamie Simpson, the owner of Many Hands Marketplace. Simpson is another veteran of SterlingFest, having sold her handmade jewelry there for several years now. To be included in the inaugural Fall Art Show is another great opportunity for local business owners, she says. And as an artist, after 24 years of creating jewelry, Simpson is as passionate as ever about her art and sharing it with others.
“I’m inspired to create and share a connection that only something made by hand can make someone feel,” Simpson says. “I design and create artisan earrings, bracelets, and necklaces, using ethically-sourced and handmade components and findings. Each piece of jewelry tells a story – it’s in the creator: who she is, why she chose those pieces, and how she put them together.”
Visit Many Hands Marketplace online.
Courtesy of the artist.
Nicholls Knits
Fiber artist Julie Nicholls launched Nicholls Knits in 2019, though her imagination and hands have been busy since well before then.
“My mother and both my grandmothers are avid crafters, so I learned when I was in kindergarten and have been going ever since,” Nicholls says.
The Nicholls Knits line includes wearables, dolls, blankets, and more, featuring fun and playful designs like her dinosaur plushies and a Taylor Swift-inspired crochet dress.
“If it’s made with yarn, chances are I’ve tried it,” she says. Her strengths are in crocheting and knitting, but she can spin, tat, embroider, and cross stitch, too.
The Fall Art Show provides small business owners like her the prized opportunity to get out from behind her supplies and tools and meet customers and fellow makers face-to-face.
“Small business owners benefit from events like this,” Nicholls says. “It provides a chance to interact and learn from other vendors, while promoting our businesses. I know many people who want to support small businesses but don’t know how. Events like this show the community who is local and what services they provide while also providing a sense of security because the community can meet the businesses in person.”
Visit Nicholls Knits online.
Courtesy of the artist.
Othala Fyne Arts
One of the newest businesses to be featured at the Fall Art Show will be Othala Fyne Arts. The wife-and-husband team of Christine and Jay Meloche launched the company earlier this year following Christine’s arrival from her native Germany.
Located in nearby Roseville, Othala Fyne Arts specializes in handmade wire and resin sculptures and jewelry, with leather- and woodwork pieces recently making their way into the collection, too. Their work, Jay says, draws its inspiration from nature and Norse mythology.
And he hopes their own work inspires others, too.
“We think events like this are very important since it gives guests and artists the opportunity to meet new people and get new ideas. Sometimes great friendships develop at shows like this,” Jay says. “Hopefully some of the artists will inspire some visitors to try out things and become artists and crafters themselves.”
Visit Othala Fyne Arts online.
See our sidebar for a complete list of vendors for the Fall Art Show presented by the Sterling Heights Arts Commission. The event is free and open to the public, and scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sterling Heights Community Center
.