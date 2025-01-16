How this former home goods store has been repurposed as an indoor pickleball facility

Joe Williams, owner of The Pickleball Pop-Up in downtown Farmington. MJ Galbraith

The Pickleball Pop-Up is located at 23314 Farmington Rd. in downtown Farmington.

"Our logo is a teddy bear – there’s nothing ferocious about the games that we have here,” Williams says.

"We wanted a place where we can learn and play pickleball in a low key, laid back environment," says Williams.

"It’s just kind of unique to have a sports facility within a retail space in such a high traffic area," says Williams.

Joe Williams had an Olympic-quality Gerflor Taraflex playing floor and not a lot of places to put it.