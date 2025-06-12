Genevieve Fox.

LGBTQ+ owned businesses in Metro Detroit you should know about

Genevieve Fox | Thursday, June 12, 2025
In 1969, the Stonewall Riots in New York marked the beginning of what is now known as Pride Month, celebrating the liberation, history, culture, and impact of the LGBTQ+ community.  

To continue the spirit, let’s take a look at some businesses in the area that are owned by people in the LGBTQ+ community. 

Welcome Home Yoga & Wellness 
6375 W. Seven Mile Rd, Suite 103, Detroit, MI 48221

Relax your soul at this yoga and massage studio owned by couple, Robyn and Melissa Childers. Located in the former B. Siegel Building, the studio offers yoga classes, massages, and Reiki to calm the mind and body. 

Those interested in becoming a yoga instructor can also take their 200-hour training program. They also host events and 5k runs throughout the year. 

Georgio Conti Jewelers
22637 Woodward Ave, Ferndale, MI 48220 

Ferndale is known as the most LGBTQ+ friendly hub in Metro Detroit, and one of those businesses is Georgio Conti Jewelers. Offering high-quality jewelry from engagement rings to watches, there are many options to choose from if you’re looking for something for someone you love. 

The business also repairs jewelry if you’re looking to fix that one bracelet you loved but forgot it’s missing a stone. 

Good Cakes and Bakes
19363 Livernois, Detroit, MI 48221

Owned by couple, April and Michelle Anderson, this bakery offers cookies, cake, breakfast loaves, and even soup. They also do custom orders for those looking for something personal and offer gluten-free and vegan options. 

The bakery also ships orders nationwide, and on June 22, April Anderson will be hosting a baking class teaching folks how to make cinnamon rolls at Eastern Market. Tickets are on sale for $97.

Hazel Perk Cafe
21403 John R Rd, Hazel Park, MI 48030

Just a few blocks from the border of Detroit lies a small cafe, opened up in 2022, by owner  Tim McKee. The cafe not only sells the typical coffee shop items like coffee, tea, and sandwiches, but also hosts community events like Drag Bingo and LGBTQ+ social meet-ups.

The cafe hosts live music, movie nights, game nights, arts and crafts nights, and sells local artwork.

Sidetrack Bookshop
325 S Washington Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Right in the heart of downtown Royal Oak, on the corner of Washington and 4th St., is a small, quaint bookstore with books from various genres in fiction and non-fiction. They also have a large LGBTQ+ section and host events like open mics and book clubs.  

For Pride month, the bookstore is also partnering with local organizations to host a book donation drive to support trans youth. Folks interested in donating can learn more here

Happy Pride!

