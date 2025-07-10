Oak Park is reaching new heights with event hub construction

Oak Park officials broke ground on a community event hub following their 2025 State of the City Address last month.
The new facility, part of a parks and recreation plan dubbed Elevate Oak Park
, is slated to include a band shell, a farmers' market space, a commercial kitchen, and a room for year-round events.
Plans to build were made in response to an outpouring of residential feedback asking for an increase in public amenities. The event hub is the first phase of a two-part plan that will end with the construction of a new community center later on.
Marian McClellan, Oak Park's Mayor.
“
What makes this project especially meaningful is how it came to life,”
says Oak Park Mayor Marian McClellan.
“Over 20 community meetings and the voices of the community residents helped [us] shape what’s next. Phase two of Elevate Oak Park will build on that momentum with a new community center, one that gives us space to offer amenities that our residents desire and deserve. The future of Oak Park just keeps getting brighter.”
Over the last decade, Oak Park has become a Michigan Cinderella story, reversing significant population loss and budget cuts due to manufacturing declines at the turn of the century. The city now leads Oakland County in property value increases, thanks to innovative projects like their award-winning Nine Mile Redesign
, the establishment of modern public parks, and a revitalized dining scene.
“In 2012, our residents chose to believe in Oak Park again by passing a Headlee Override,” McClellan says. “We went to work by hiring phenomenal, seasoned leadership, starting with visionary city manager, Erik Tungate. Along with his outstanding city staff and council, we began laying the foundation for something bigger. Oak Park has always been a place where strength and resilience are rooted deep in our history. The momentum that we’re in is real, and we’ve done it by honoring our roots and building boldly toward the future. We’re no longer a city hoping for a second chance—we’re a city that’s setting the bar.”
The
Elevate Oak Park
plan is the latest in a string of community enhancements and investments facilitated by city leadership. Deputy City Manager and Elevate Oak Park
Project Lead David DeCoster hopes to enclose the new event hub by winter, where interior construction would continue in a heated building.
“The final goal is to have this facility opened next summer for our Juneteenth and Fourth of July celebrations,”
DeCoster says. “It takes a lot of help. Our engineering staff is tackling the utilities, and our building staff is helping out with plan reviews and oversight of the building. We all work seamlessly together, and we all see the end goal.”
Phase two of Elevate Oak Park—a community center with a walking track, fitness center, modern play areas, and an indoor pool—is set to begin construction in 2027. The initiative was officially set in motion in 2023 after voters approved two millages directed toward transforming and upgrading recreational amenities.
“We had multiple engagements with the community,” DeCoster says. “We sat down and asked them what they would like to see. Our number one interest was an indoor pool. Our outdoor pool is only open from late May to late August, so we wanted a four-seasons pool with play amenities for the kids, swimming lessons and things like that. The outdoor pool will eventually be closing, but we’re trying to get the message out that we’re moving on to bigger and better things. The new pool will be open year-round.”
DeCoster began his career with the city of Oak Park in 2002 as an engineering technician, later transitioning to help lead Municipal Services and Oak Park’s Department of Public Works before stepping into his current role as deputy city manager.
City Manager Erik Tungate addresses the Oak Park community prior to the event hub groundbreaking.
“I’ve been here 23 years now, and as times have changed, we’ve become much more progressive,” he says. “I think years ago, we were afraid to go out and try new things. But the community has backed us, and we have become very innovative. We were a finalist for the Community Excellence Award with the Michigan Municipal League for our Nine Mile project, and many communities have tried to mimic it. It’s a compliment to our residents, who have supported us in our initiatives.”
City Manager Erik Tungate spoke to this at Oak Park’s State of the City Address, noting that the evening’s theme, Celebrating
Strong Roots and Pushing to New Heights,
was a tribute to the fortitude and resilience of Oak Park residents.
“This moment—and this groundbreaking—represent more than the start of new construction,” Tungate says.
“They reflect the realization of our community’s shared vision for robust recreational amenities, welcoming gathering places, and deeper connection.”