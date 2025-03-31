Sterling Heights

PHOTOS: Places of worship for the many faiths of Sterling Heights

MJ Galbraith | Monday, March 31, 2025
Sterling Heights is a city of many people of many different backgrounds, a patchwork of communities that create the unique place that it is today. That's certainly reflected in its long and varied list of places of worship, a diverse set of faiths all found under the same sky in the same city. We found and featured but a few of the dozens that call Sterling Heights home; a more robust list can be found in the city's online resource directory.

Sikh Society of Michigan on Dequindre Rd.

New Apostolic Church on Utica Road.
PHOS Church on Dodge Park Road.

Wat Paknam Buddhist Meditation Center on Plumbrook Road.

Elim Restoration Ministries on 14 Mile Road.

A food pantry outside of Elim Restoration.

Sojourn Church on Van Dyke Avenue.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Van Dyke Avenue.

Muslim Community of Michigan on Ryan Road.

St. Blase Catholic Church on 15 Mile Road.

 

MJ Galbraith is a writer and musician living in Detroit. Follow him on Twitter @mikegalbraith.
