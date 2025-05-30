Shed 5 Flea returns to Eastern Market for its 9th season

Eastern Market is a staple in the community, and this year, Shed 5 Flea will be returning to support local businesses and bring the community together in Metro Detroit.
On June 9, the Shed 5 Flea
will feature over 100 vendors and food trucks. Folks can find vintage clothes, jewelry, home decor, and other antique items in Eastern Market’s sheds five and six.
Danielle Golinski, executive director of Mercantile Fairs, a marketing company behind popular Detroit events like Detroit Foodie Fair and Detroit Vegan, says the Shed 5 Flea began nine years ago when the owner wanted to expand Eastern Markets' Sunday market.
“It’s evolved from there, and it’s a really eclectic mix of just shopping for all different things as opposed to like a traditional flea market,” Golinski says. There’s also been an increased interest in vendors selling Detroit-specific clothing like shirts and hats, she adds.
Events like these can support local businesses, and Golinski, a former vendor at other shows in the area, says this event is a way for these business owners to network and learn about other shows and opportunities to help grow their business.
Although many of these shops also have an online business, some of them don’t. This means that every time people attend one of these Shed 5 Flea events, they won’t always find the same items.
“It’s kind of like a treasure hunt, you never know what you’re going to find,” she says.
This free, family-friendly event will also pop up at the market on July 13 and August 10. Next year will be their 10th anniversary, and they are looking to add new things to celebrate the impact it’s had on the vendors and the community.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.