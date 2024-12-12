PHOTOS: A Sterling Christmas helps make the winter a little warmer in 2024

Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Oak Park
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
Block by Block
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Equity in our Parks
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Block by Block
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Disability Inclusion
Early Education Matters
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Yours, Mine, & Ours - Public Health
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Oak Park
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
Block by Block
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Equity in our Parks
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Block by Block
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Disability Inclusion
Early Education Matters
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Yours, Mine, & Ours - Public Health
About
Support Us
Sterling Heights
PHOTOS: A Sterling Christmas helps make the winter a little warmer in 2024
MJ Galbraith
|
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Share
MJ Galbraith
A Sterling Christmas took place on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the windy, cold-weather conditions didn't stand a chance in keeping the community away from this Sterling Heights Christmastime tradition. Bundled up revelers crowded around the fire pits in between visits to Santa Claus, catching the performances of holiday classics on stage, and strolls through the ice sculpture garden. And yes, the Zamboni was as popular as ever. And why wouldn't it be? Icy McCleanerson, as it's named, looks as smooth as the ice it treats.
Enjoy this story?
Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Share
Read more articles by
MJ Galbraith
.
MJ Galbraith is a writer and musician living in Detroit. Follow him on Twitter
@mikegalbraith
.
Related Tags
Arts and Culture
,
Macomb County
,
Metromode Partner City
,
Sense of Place
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Preserving Cedar Point’s history: new museum opens in downtown Sandusky
Source: The Helm Sandusky
Welcome to Michigan: It takes a community to integrate refugees to U.S. culture
Source: Second Wave Michigan
December arts: Creative Pinellas hurricane relief fundraiser, holiday performances around Tampa Bay
Source: 83Degrees
Bringing holiday magic to life: My journey as Santa Claus
Source: The Lakeshore
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
About Metromode
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.