PHOTOS: A Sterling Christmas helps make the winter a little warmer in 2024

MJ Galbraith | Thursday, December 12, 2024
A Sterling Christmas took place on Saturday, Dec. 7, when the windy, cold-weather conditions didn't stand a chance in keeping the community away from this Sterling Heights Christmastime tradition. Bundled up revelers crowded around the fire pits in between visits to Santa Claus, catching the performances of holiday classics on stage, and strolls through the ice sculpture garden. And yes, the Zamboni was as popular as ever. And why wouldn't it be? Icy McCleanerson, as it's named, looks as smooth as the ice it treats.
















 
MJ Galbraith is a writer and musician living in Detroit. Follow him on Twitter @mikegalbraith.

