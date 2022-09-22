Hope Starts Here: Denise Smith shares why early education matters

Metromode: In order to become a more sustainable, holistic, and responsive system, how should communities, and our elected officials and candidates in Michigan, be thinking differently about early childcare and education?

ECE is foundational to future learning, opportunities, and one’s ability to meaningfully contribute to our society and economy. The real-life impact that a quality early childhood education has on every aspect of all our lives – even if we’re not parents or grandparents becomes apparent when you compare children who’ve been afforded high-quality early experiences and those who have not.