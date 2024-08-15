Sterling Heights defense contractor emboldened by parent company’s latest acquisition

What’s happening:
Düsseldorf-based Rheinmetall Group has acquired Loc Performance Products of Plymouth, Mich. The German company’s subsidiary American Rheinmetall Vehicles, headquartered in Sterling Heights, manages Reihnmetall’s U.S. military vehicle business — the business that Loc Performance and its approximately 1,000 employees now joins.
Why it is:
As Rheinmetall Group looks to grow its U.S. military vehicle business from their American headquarters in Sterling Heights, the acquisition of Loc Performance provides American Rheinmetall Vehicles an expanded product portfolio, high-skilled workers, and an additional 1.7 million sq. ft. of manufacturing space.
Who it is:
American Rheinmetall Vehicles celebrated the opening of their Sterling Heights headquarters in July 2022. The 46,669 sq. ft. facility serves as a design and development center for its tactical wheeled and tracked combat vehicles and systems, and also includes a digital engineering, prototyping, and system integration lab among its features.
What they’re saying:
"In the USA, we have a promising position in two major military projects, both in the XM30 infantry fighting vehicle program and in the CTT project,” reads a statement from Matthew Warnick, CEO of American Rheinmetall Vehicles. “The acquisition of Loc Performance gives us the manufacturing readiness that will enable us to realise the major orders we are aiming for. This puts us in a position to realise 100% local value creation in the USA."
American Rheinmetall Vehicles
is located at 35875 Mound Rd. in Sterling Heights.
