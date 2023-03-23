Sterling Heights officials gather to cut the ribbon on city's brand new Bocce Barn

What’s happening:
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Bocce Barn in Sterling Heights this past Tuesday, March 21. The three-season bocce ball facility serves as the final capstone project for the city’s Recreating Recreation initiative first launched in 2016.
What it is:
The Bocce Barn is a 40 ft. by 90 ft. fully enclosed facility that features two club-size bocce ball courts complete with synthetic turf. Located behind the Sterling Heights Senior Center, the Bocce Barn is available for league, tournament, and drop-in play from March 20 to Nov. 20 each year. Walk-ins are welcome, although the city recommends pre-registering online
due to the anticipated popularity of the Bocce Barn.
What they're saying:
“We’re excited to bring Recreating Recreation to a close after five+ years of continuous improvement to our community’s recreation amenities,” Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois says in a statement. “This final amenity rounds out a diverse mix of new opportunities we’ve curated for our community, and we’re proud that these new courts will make bocce more accessible for everyone, including our 50+ residents, compared to the former outdoor courts.”
Recreating Recreation:
The Recreating Recreation initiative opened in 2016 to improve recreation opportunities throughout Sterling Heights. Among the numerous developments include the 98,000 sq. ft. Sterling Heights Community Center, the summer farmers market/winter ice rink pavilion, skate park, and more.
[Related: Read “6 trending sports to try in Sterling Heights this summer” on Metromode
.]
Why it’s important:
“Our residents have strongly supported Recreating Recreation, and we’ve seen a tremendous increase in residents engaging with our park facilities and amenities these past few years,” Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor says in a statement. “We’re an active community, and it’s obvious that investing in our recreational amenities is a huge factor in offering an exceptional quality of life to our residents. It’s nice to put a bow on this initiative, and I’m proud we have provided so many opportunities for our residents to connect in unique and active ways.”
