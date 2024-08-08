Southfield celebrates improvements at the recently reopened Carpenter Lake Nature Preserve

What’s happening:
A renovation project that began in 2023 celebrated its completion this past Thursday, Aug. 1, as the Carpenter Lake Nature Preserve in Southfield officially reopened. The park had initially closed on July 31, 2023.
What it is:
The Carpenter Lake Nature Preserve is a 42-acre preserve on the Ravines Branch of the Rouge River, found east of Southfield’s stretch of Inkster Road. The preserve first opened in October 2008 and offers access to walking trails, fishing spots, and educational opportunities.
This place rocks:
One of the primary points of interest at the park is the Boulder Garden. Construction began in the fall of 2017, when boulders and rocks that range in age from one- to 2.7 billion-years-old were sourced from Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Wisconsin, and Ontario. The boulders feature QR codes and interpretative signage for further learning opportunities.
What they built:
Many of the improvements made improve upon issues of comfort, ease, and accessibility at the park. Those include adding 25 new parking spaces; two now parking spaces for school buses; an open-air shelter; an all-season restroom facility; improved ADA-accessible curb ramps; and more.
What they’re saying:
“We are pleased with the recent improvements at the City’s beloved Carpenter Lake Nature Preserve,” said Mayor Dr. Ken Siver. “The Boulder Garden has quickly become a fan favorite at the park, and we are very appreciative of the financial support from local attorney Marshall Lasser for making this very unique and educational component possible.”
The Carpenter Lake Nature Preserve is located at 27225 W. Ten Mile Rd. in Southfield
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.