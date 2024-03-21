Sterling Heights complementing Clinton River Road resurfacing project with multimodal enhancements

What’s happening:
City officials have announced plans for the multimodal enhancement of Clinton River Road in Sterling Heights, incorporating more pedestrian- and bicycle-friendly components into the corridor over the course of a two-year construction project. Bike lanes, pedestrian crossings, and connections to nearby trail networks are among the upgrades planned while the road itself is resurfaced.
What’s planned:
Plans call for resurfacing 4.5 miles of Clinton River Road from Hayes to Canal roads while integrating storm-water management techniques that can improve the water quality of the Clinton River and preserve natural wildlife habitats. A sidewalk will be built along the bridge over M-53, offering safe passage for pedestrians and bicyclists as they cross the busy highway. A bicycle and pedestrian pathway will be built parallel to the road, offering connections to existing trail networks and those currently in development; the latter group includes the planned ITC Corridor Trail development and Edison Court trailhead improvements. Beautification efforts include new landscaping, greenspaces, and environmentally sustainable infrastructure.
How they’re doing it:
Sterling Heights received a $7.4 million federal grant through the Community Project Funding Surface Transportation Block Grant Program, and is supplying $2.6 million in matching funds.
By the numbers:
The two-lane Clinton River Road directly connects more than 3,100 households to two high schools, four city parks, four non-motorized trail networks, and multiple SMART bus routes and places of worship.
What they’re saying:
“We know the nearly 10,000 daily users of this two-lane roadway are going to be really happy when they see the vastly improved traffic congestion and safety this project brings,” says City Development Director Jason Castor. “But we also know the 500 commercial and industrial businesses in this corridor will benefit as well. The project connects people into the North Van Dyke Corridor which is being transformed under the NVDA Master Plan created in 2021.”
