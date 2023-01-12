Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange seeks restaurants, performers for event, now in its 25th year

What’s happening:
The Sterling Heights Ethnic Community Committee is gearing up for what’s become a time-honored tradition around these parts (and beyond), the Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange. Now in its 25th year, the Cultural Exchange has been scheduled for Friday, Feb. 24. The city’s Ethnic Community Committee has put out a call for participants as it seeks sponsors, restaurants, dance troupes, and more to join in on the fun.
What it is:
Each year, the Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange assembles the city and region’s diverse array of ethnic communities as a way to celebrate what makes us unique and what brings us together. Restaurants and food trucks bring selections from their menus to sample, dance troupes and performers provide the entertainment, and culturally-related organizations populate the display tables to offer unique insights into their own journeys.
Call to action:
The Ethnic Community Committee has put out a call for sponsors, restaurants, cultural organizations, and performers to participate in this year’s celebration. Those interested are encouraged to call the city’s Community Relations department at (586) 446-2470
.
The details:
The 25th annual Sterling Heights Cultural Exchange is scheduled from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, at the city’s Community Center in Dodge Park. The event is open to the public.
Why it’s important:
“The evening is really a great chance for people of various ethnic and cultural backgrounds to celebrate their similarities more than their differences,” says Kozeta Elzhenni, chairperson of the Ethnic Community Committee. “We are looking forward to participation from the many nationalities in Sterling Heights and surrounding areas.”
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.