'EV Toolkit': Free resource made available to communities looking to boost their EV infrastructure

What’s happening:
Michigan municipalities looking to boost their electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure have a new resource to accomplish just that, this thanks to a partnership between the Michigan Office of Mobility & Electrification (OFME) and the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG)
. The two organizations have collaborated to create the State of Michigan Community EV Toolkit
, a freely accessible guidebook, of sorts, that local governments can utilize in building their EV supply equipment (EVSE) and EV charging infrastructure.
What it is:
The State of Michigan Community EV Toolkit is a free online resource that complements SEMCOG’s previously released Electric Vehicle Resource Kit and Planning Hub. The new toolkit offers a standardized guide for local governments to best prepare for the proliferation of EVs, including model local laws and best practices, potential partnership, funding opportunities, and more.
Click HERE
to view the EV Toolkit online.
Why it’s important:
“To begin planning for the future of EVs and e-mobility, communities must first understand the needs of EV owners and where they will live, work and charge,” Kathryn Snorrason, interim chief mobility officer for the State of Michigan, says in a statement. “This resource will provide a comprehensive platform that provides timely information and insights to local governments, community leaders and residents as they consider EV adoption and deploy EV infrastructure.”
Immediate opportunities:
One such funding opportunity that the EV Toolkit is currently highlighting is the federal government’s Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program (CFI Program). The CFI Program was created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and offers competitive grants for local governments looking to build their EV infrastructure. The deadline for the program’s first round of grants is Tuesday, May 30, more information of which is available online
.
