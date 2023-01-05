Downtown Farmington announces plans for new universally accessible pocket park

Enterprise Pocket Park in downtown Farmington. Renderings courtesy of the MEDC

The Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA), which is leading the project, has partnered with the Disability Network of Eastern Michigan (DNEM) and Grissim Metz Andriese Associates to build a universally accessible park

The Farmington DDA has partnered with the Disability Network of Eastern Michigan (DNEM) and Grissim Metz Andriese Associates to build the universally accessible park.