Food trucks and outdoor movie screening to highlight Forgotten Harvest fundraiser at Beacon Park

What’s happening:
It’s been a year of firsts for Forgotten Harvest
, the Oak Park-based nonprofit that fights food waste and food insecurity throughout the region. Earlier this summer, the organization celebrated the opening of its new 78,000 sq. ft. headquarters and distribution center on 8 Mile Rd. Now the organization prepares to launch a new fundraising event to further their mission of rescuing food destined to become waste and delivering it to families in need.
Beacon Park is located at 1901 Grand River Ave. in downtown Detroit.What it is:
The new fundraiser, Harvest Heatwave presented by Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, is scheduled from 6 to 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, at Beacon Park in downtown Detroit. The event is free to children, including 18-year-olds and younger, and will cost adults $50 per ticket to attend, the sale of which will benefit Forgotten Harvest and its mission.
What’s planned:
Harvest Heatwave will feature games, activities, and music in the park, and cap the night off with an outdoor showing of the 1993 film “The Sandlot.” A Food Truck Village will feature appearances from Satellite, The Drunken Rooster, and Nu Deli, and also an ice cream station courtesy of Guernsey Farms Dairy. Beacon Park’s restaurant Lumen will provide a pop-up bar.
Tickets for the event are on sale now
and include a meal ticket, unlimited non-alcoholic beverages, and access to event activities. An online charity auction
is being held concurrently with the event, and features Detroit Red Wings ticket packages, travel packages, gift baskets, and more.
Why it matters:
Forgotten Harvest’s rescued food volume has quadrupled since 2007 and the organization has assessed that community needs are close to 70 million pounds of food per year. The organization delivers nearly 200,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities each week.
What they’re saying:
"We can't wait for Harvest Heatwave at Beacon Park, a first-of-its-kind family-friendly event in the heart of downtown Detroit," says Christopher Ivey, director of marketing and communications at Forgotten Harvest. "Kids are free and for just $50, adults can participate and know they're helping feed hungry families in metro Detroit. We'll have games for the kids and the night will be capped off with a showing of The Sandlot, a classic summer film."
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.