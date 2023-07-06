Buzzy fast food chain Jollibee hints at Sterling Heights location opening within 'coming months'

What’s happening:
Those “fast foodies” waiting for the Jollibee chain’s first Michigan location, which was first announced for Sterling Heights in the fall of 2021, finally have some more news to chew this summer. And while details remain vague, the Philippines-based fast food chain has confirmed, at the bottom of a release for an California location’s opening, that “Jollibee will be making its debut in the state of Michigan, with its first location set to open the city of Sterling Heights” in the "coming months."
Why it’s important:
Jollibee is the type of chain restaurant that garners big crowds lining up in anticipation of its opening, a destination for “fast foodies” who want to see what all the buzz is about. While the company boasts approximately 1,500 restaurants worldwide, there are just 92 Jollibee locations in the United States, according to this latest release. But the company is quickly expanding its footprint in the U.S. – those 92 locations are a sharp jump from the 57 that existed here when the Sterling Heights location was first announced in 2021.
Said Maribeth Dela Cruz, President, Jollibee North America, "We look forward to extending our joyful dining experience to both our long-time fans and first-time visitors."
Where it’s going:
Jollibee’s will be built at the site of the old Denny’s at Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights.
The menu:
Jollibee restaurants are known for Chickenjoy, their unique take on fried chicken. Other popular items, and often with a Filipino twist, include the Chickenwich sandwich, Jolly Spaghetti, and Peach Mango Pie.
Big plans:
“The big vision of our company is to become one of the top-five restaurant companies in the world, and North America for one is going to be a key market for that international expansion,” Maribeth Dela Cruz, president of Jollibee, North America, told QSR Magazine in August 2021
