This social tech company is moving to Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
The latest company to become a tenant at the Sterling Heights Velocity Center has received a lot of accolades lately — more on that later — and for a tech company that has made it its mission to lift up others, those accolades are that much nicer to see. Lite Tuition is coming to Sterling Heights.
Who they are: Lite Tuition
is a social tech company that offers students an alternative to acquiring student loans and debt in pursuit of their higher education goals. The company has custom built an online fundraising platform that provides students the opportunity to crowdfund tuition costs rather than bear the weight of more traditional student loans.
Bona fides:
It’s been a good month for Lite Tuition founder and CEO Marc Alexander and his team. In addition to being eagerly received by Velocity and the city of Sterling Heights itself, Alexander was recently named one of the Best Purpose-Driven CEOs of 2023
by job search website Purpose Jobs
. Lite Tuition was also one of the 100 metro Detroit companies to receive a Comcast RISE
grant late last month, a package that includes a $5,000 grant, business planning and coaching services, the production and broadcast of a 30-second television commercial, and more.
Why it’s important:
“Lite Tuition is exactly the type of business Velocity wants to work with and amplify in the community,” says Velocity Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship April Boyle. “Here at Velocity we are a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation and offer a comprehensive set of entrepreneurial resources, robust technical support and state-of-the-art office space. Nurturing tenants, like Lite Tuition, helps us cultivate the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sterling Heights while also fueling the growth of established enterprises.”
A small business and tech startup incubator, coworking space, and more, the Velocity Center is located at 6633 18 Mile Rd. in Sterling Heights
. Learn more about Lite Tuition at LiteTution.com
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.