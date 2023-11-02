Madison Heights wins $250K grant to build bandshell at Civic Center Park

What’s happening:
The City of Madison Heights has been awarded a $250,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation, it was announced late last month. The grant will support the construction of a bandshell at Civic Center Park.
The planned site of the new bandshell at Civic Center Park, highlighted in red. What’s planned:
Titled the “Rock the Heights” project, the City of Madison Heights will build a state-of-the-art bandshell at Civic Center Park. The city promises an inclusive community hub for live performances in an outdoor setting. It’s expected that the bandshell will be installed near the picnic sheds between Palmer Street and Agnello Drive and open next summer.
Why it’s important:
“Live performance art has a special place in a city like ours — it heals, brings people together, and provides an incredible outlet for our youth,” says Mark Bliss, Madison Heights Mayor Pro Tem and Founder of the Madison Heights Arts Board. “I am so thankful to our grant application team and the Consumers Energy Foundation for helping us realize a long-term goal for the community. This grant will be a catalyst for bringing even more free, live entertainment and cultural events to the city.”
How they’re doing it:
The Consumers Energy Foundation has awarded Madison Heights one of two $250,000 Prosperity Awards; renovations at the Cheboygan Opera House won the second award. The annual awards support economic and community development projects throughout the Consumers Energy footprint in Michigan. The foundation’s annual Planet and People awards, each of which also award $500,000, were announced earlier this spring and summer, respectively.
What they’re saying:
“Bolstering economic development within a community isn’t only about strengthening small and local businesses; it is also about developing the resources, facilities and opportunities that attract people to visit, to spend their time and money, and even to move there,” says Brandon Hofmeister, president of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “Both of these grantees understand the importance of placemaking to facilitate community growth, and we’re looking forward to seeing the positive impact these two cultural amenities will provide for their regions.”
