Sterling Heights celebrates installation of city's first bike lanes in pilot program

What’s happening:
The City of Sterling Heights recently celebrated the completion of a bike lane along a 2.3-mile stretch of Plumbrook Road. City officials celebrated the occasion as it’s the first bike lane to be installed in Sterling Heights, Michigan’s fourth largest city.
Where it is:
The stretch of Plumbrook Road from Utica to 17 Mile roads was selected in part because of the corridor’s lighter traffic load compared to other roadways in the city. It also was bundled as part of a larger $4.84 million redevelopment of the road itself, which also includes a new asphalt surface, tree plantings, new traffic signals at 17 Mile and Plumbrook, sidewalk gap completion, and streetlight enhancements.
Why it’s important:
City officials consider the Plumbrook bike lanes as a pilot project to learn from as they work to incorporate a more multi-modal approach to Sterling Heights transportation infrastructure. Important connects at the Clinton River Trail and the Iron Belle Trail make the Plumbrook bike lanes a part of the city’s large network of trails and non-motorized pathways.
Bigger picture:
“We’re thrilled to unveil this new bike lane pilot project on Plumbrook,” says Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor. “This project reflects our city’s Vision 2024 guiding principles of creating a community that maintains safe streets for all, focuses on inclusive mobility, connects people to key destinations through an expanding network of interconnected trails and is committed to sustainability by reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. We’re not just painting lanes; we’re painting a greener, healthier and more equitable future.”
[Related: Read “Sterling Heights' Visioning 2040 plan authorized for ballot proposal this November” on Metromode.]
For the newbies:
The city has launched a bike lanes website for residents, including information about the project itself, tips for bicyclists and drivers to share the road, and more. Find it online at sterlingheights.gov/2313/bike-lanes
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.