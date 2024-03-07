Sterling Coffeehouse series returns with fresh slate of concerts lined up through April

What’s happening:
The Sterling Coffeehouse series of free and ticketed concerts has returned to the Sterling Heights Community Center this season. Local alt-country act the Whiskey Charmers
brought their haunting Spaghetti Western sound to Sterling Heights in late February, kicking off this latest round of intimate performances scheduled for various Thursdays now and into April.
What it is:
The Sterling Coffeehouse series comes at a perfect time of year, when the holiday hubbub has long died down and the sustained community-wide hum of “think spring” keeps Michiganders going until warm weather finally settles into a consistent rhythm. While the weather in February, March, and April is either too cold or unpredictable (or both) to schedule live entertainment at the ever-popular Dodge Park Amphitheatre, the indoor Sterling Coffeehouse series has become yet another way for the city and its Parks and Recreation department to continue bringing arts and entertainment to city residents and visitors alike.
How it works:
Concerts vary between free and ticketed events, with tickets available online or at the Community Center at $18 for Sterling Heights residents and $22 for non-residents. Tickets will be available at the door only when the concert isn’t already sold out. Concert-goers must be 14 years old or older to attend.
Ticketed events come with complementary coffee from local roasters Deer Camp Coffee, and treats from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Drinks and refreshments are available to purchase at those concerts with free admission.
What’s on tap:
It’s a variety of acts scheduled for the Coffeehouse series this season, with each scheduled to perform from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the Community Center. This year’s lineup includes:
Blackthorn, Thursday, March 7:
Teeing up St. Patrick’s Day nicely is Blackthorn, the popular Irish-American band that fuses traditional Irish music, songs, and instruments with more modern influences gleaned from rock and roll. This is a ticketed concert, with tickets available online or at the Community Center for $18 for Sterling Heights residents and $22 for non-residents. Tickets will be available at the door only when the concert isn’t already sold out.
Devyn Mitchell, Thursday, March 14:
Michigan singer-songwriter Devyn Mitchell brings her acoustic guitar for a mix of covers and original tunes. Admission is free.
Rusty Reid Blues, Thursday, March 21:
Singer and guitarist Rusty Reid brings his blues outfit into town for his take on the classic American-made genre. Admission is free.
Allentown (Billy Joel tribute), Thursday, March 28:
Allentown bill themselves as Michigan’s first and only tribute band solely dedicated to the music of legendary songwriter Billy Joel, with a two-hour program stacked with the musician’s most legendary hits. This is a ticketed concert, with tickets available online or at the Community Center.
Carry On (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute), Thursday, April 11:
True to the coffeeshop spirit is Carry On, a group of metro Detroit musicians keyed into the late 1960s and 70s spirit of acoustic guitars and inspired harmonies, playing the tunes of the legendary Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. This is a ticketed concert, with tickets available online or at the Community Center.
