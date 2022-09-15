An expanded Thai Street Food Festival returns to Sterling Heights with food, performances, and more

What’s happening:
The Thai Street Food Festival
returns to Sterling Heights and now, in its sixth year, the festival is bigger than ever. While fans of the annual event still have the opportunity to sample food from different regions of Thailand, organizers of the festival have invited representatives from other Asian communities to join in on the festivities, as well.
“We expanded to include and invite other Asian communities — from Bangladesh and all the way to Vietnam, Philippines, Laos — to come and showcase their tradition through performances,” says Dr. Su McKeithen-Polish, a community leader with the Thai American Association of Michigan.
What it is:
The Thai Street Food Festival is organized by the Thai American Association of Michigan (TAAM)
and the Buddhist Meditation Center in Sterling Heights, which also serves as TAAM’s community center. The festival showcases food from different regions of Thailand. There will be the aforementioned performances as well as a ceremony recognizing various Asian American organizations. Michigan senator Stephanie Chang and state representative Padma Kuppa will also attend and receive recognition at the event.
Where and when:
The Thai Street Food Festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Buddhist Meditation Center in Sterling Heights. The event is free to attend and open to the public, though a $1 parking donation is requested for grounds maintenance. Food tickets are available for purchase.
What they’re saying:
“This is an event where we welcome everybody. It's a fun food-tasting where you can see different cultural performances and meet our community leaders, and Michigan leaders,” Dr. Su says. “It's a time where it’s not just for us to get together, but also to share who we are with the public.”
The Buddhist Meditation Center is located at 8500 Plumbrook Rd. in Sterling Heights.
