Get ready for the holidays while stepping back in time at this historic site in Sterling Heights

What’s happening:
The Sterling Heights Public Library and the Sterling Heights Historical Commission have partnered to present a unique photo opp at the historic Upton House, a one-day event just in time for the holiday season and doubling as a fundraiser for the almost 150-year-old building.
What’s planned:
Guests are invited to the Upton House Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 12, where members of the Historical Commission will offer access to Victorian-era period costumes (if guests so choose to wear them, it’s not required) and take guests’ photos in front of a holiday-decorated Upton House. It’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas cards, after all.
Why it’s special:
The Upton House was built in 1866 and 1867 by William and Sarah Aldrich Upton. Listed on the National Register of Historical Places and a Michigan Historical Landmark, the Victorian-era home built in the Italianate style of architecture was renovated beginning in 1976 and completed in 1982. It now serves as a museum and one of but a few 19th century homes remaining in Sterling Heights.
Read a detailed history via Sterling Heights online
.
How it works:
Registration is requested for the event and, as of press time, at least three of the time slots are already reserved, per the Sterling Heights Library website.
to reserve your spot today.
Event organizers are requesting a $10 charitable donation, the proceeds of which will support the preservation and enhancement of the Upton House Museum.
What they’re saying:
“This special holiday photo opportunity at the Upton House is a wonderful way to connect with our city's rich history and create lasting memories with your loved ones during the holiday season,” says Tammy Turgeon, Sterling Heights Public Library director and Historical Commission staff liaison. “We encourage our patrons to take a step back in time and embrace the spirit of the season, while also creating your own history at the Upton House."
