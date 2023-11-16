Resource Navigator makes it easier to accelerate small business growth at Sterling Heights' Velocity

What’s happening:
It’s been a good month for Velocity
, the business accelerator, incubator, and co-working space in Sterling Heights. On Thursday, Nov. 9, the tech and business hub announced the launch of the Resource Navigator
, an online platform that makes it easier for local entrepreneurs to find the resources they need to start their businesses. And on that same day, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced that Velocity is the recipient of a $1.8 million grant as part of the Small Business Support Hubs (SBSH) program.
Flight of the Navigator:
The MEDC and Economic Impact Catalyst selected Velocity to take part in the Start Up Space-driven Resource Navigator program. The online platform is a one-stop shop, so to speak, where entrepreneurs can search for organizations that offer those resources that might take their business ideas to the next level. Users can search by industry, fields of expertise, and more to find help with funding, marketing, legal, and more. Companies can also create profiles so that their organizations are among the listings available.
Visit the Velocity Resource Navigator online
.
Why it’s important:
“We want to make navigating resources very accessible, transparent, and open,” reads a statement from April Boyle, Senior Advisor for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and Interim Director of Velocity. “Entrepreneurship isn’t a private club, so we want everyone to have equitable and equal access to resources. In turn, we hope this accelerates each business’ growth.”
But that’s not all:
The Resource Navigator news comes alongside the announcement that the MEDC has awarded Velocity a $1.8 million Small Business Support Hub grant, one of 27 entrepreneurial hubs throughout the state to be selected. The funds come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
What they’re saying:
“Michigan is committed to bolstering our entrepreneurial ecosystem by supporting the small businesses that drive our economy, as well as the trusted and expert partner network that serve them, across the state,” says Amy Rencher, MEDC Senior Vice President of Small Business Services. “By leveraging federal dollars, the Small Business Support Hubs will help us expand and improve resources across the state, as well as raise the national profile of the strength of our entrepreneurial community.”
