Free forum in Southfield to gather top experts, provide holistic approaches to managing MS

What’s happening:
The Michigan-based nonprofit Yoga Moves MS
presents the second annual Holistic Health and Wellness Forum for MS on Wednesday, May 17, at the Radisson Hotel in Southfield. Local and national experts on multiple sclerosis (MS) will gather for dinner and educational forums that integrate a holistic approach to wellness for those with the debilitating disease.
What it is:
The Holistic Health and Wellness Forum for MS is a free event that offers a virtual option for those unable to attend – however advance registration is required
, whether in-person or virtually. Featured presenters include neurologists, rehabilitation specialists, and leaders in the MS field, providing insight into a “whole systems” approach to wellness. Among the highlights is former Fox 2 News anchor and founder of Qulture
Anqunette Jamison Sarfoh, who will lead a forum on the relationship between cannabis and MS.
Who’s behind it:
nonprofit, an adaptive yoga organization that utilizes yoga to help those with neurological and muscular challenges like MS, Parkinson’s, and others. Research has shown
that yoga can improve the quality of life for those stricken with MS at rates better than physical therapy. The event, however, broadens the scope beyond yoga and touches on many points of health and wellness.
What they’re saying:
"This Forum will offer information on everything from MS and cannabis, acupressure, creating a healthy lifestyle with good nutrition, navigating the healthcare system, to offering information for the newly diagnosed,” says Mindy Eisenberg, founder of Yoga Moves MS. "We will have an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products, services, treatments, and pharmaceuticals for those with MS."
How to attend:
For those attending in person, check-in begins at the Radisson Hotel in Southfield at 4 p.m. with the event itself beginning at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17. Advance registration for the free event is available online
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.