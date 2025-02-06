Adaptive reuse of historic Southfield school into affordable senior housing wins $750K grant

What’s happening:
The adaptive reuse of a historic Southfield school building has earned the support of Community Housing Capital and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta, netting the affordable housing project a $750,000 grant toward its redevelopment. John Grace School was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2023.
What it is:
John Grace School first opened in 1921, becoming what was then Southfield Township’s first modern multi-room school building as it replaced a one-room wooden schoolhouse on Beech Road. The building would receive several additions over the years before closing as a school in 1980. It served as a library and community center from 1985 through 2017 and has remained vacant since.
What’s planned:
An affordable senior housing complex will include 60 rental units and 5,000 sq. ft. of community space, transforming the vacant but historic school into John Grace Arms. Developers have prioritized the use of sustainable building materials in the project’s construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.
Who’s on board:
Community Housing Capital, a Community Development Financial Institution and nonprofit headquartered in Georgia, has successfully applied for a grant through the FHLBank Atlanta’s Affordable Housing Program (AHP) General Fund. CHC administers the $750,000 grant on behalf of John Grace Arms developers MiSide.
Why it’s important:
“Community Housing Capital is proud to have supported the project developer MiSide in successfully securing $750,000 in AHP grant funding through FHLBank Atlanta,” says Dana Chestnut, CHC’s Chief Lending Officer. “These funds will support the development of John Grace Arms, a transformative housing community that will offer 60 senior apartments, with a focus on fostering community engagement and recreation.”
John Grace Arms is located at 21030 Indian St. in Southfield
.
Got a development news story to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or send him a tweet @mikegalbraith.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.