Historic Baker Building to be restored, revived as mixed-use development in downtown New Baltimore

What’s happening:
A historic but long-vacant building in downtown New Baltimore will once again become a point of pride for Lake St. Clair’s Anchor Bay community. A recently announced $1.2 million grant from the state will help make it happen.
What it is:
The New Baltimore Historical Society
writes that the "Baker Building was built by Peter Schaars in 1868. Peter Schaars sold dry goods, clothing, medicine, and groceries from his store. Schaars also served as the local postmaster from 1867 to 1870, when he sold the building to William Baker Sr. for $4,000." The Baker family would operate their business from the New Baltimore storefront for more than a century, leaving the building in 1979. Other businesses would occupy the space in the next few decades, though the building has been vacant for the past several years.
What’s planned:
A $2.95 million redevelopment will preserve and restore the 9,316 sq. fr. building and its historic features while transforming it into a mixed-use space with street-level commercial space and three residential units in the floors above.
How they’re doing it:
Project stakeholders secured a $1,238,924 grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and its Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) program
. The RAP program first launched in 2022 in support of Michigan communities as they sought to revitalize commercial centers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. The program seeks projects that reinvigorate communities through the rehabilitation and development of vacant and blighted properties, place-based infrastructure projects, and public space improvements.
Why it’s important:
“The revitalization of this historic Baker Building marks an exciting new chapter for the New Baltimore community,” says state Senator Kevin Hertel (D-St. Clair Shores). “Together with funds secured in the 2025 budget to repair the city’s breakwalls, this grant provides us the opportunity to strengthen our collective work with local leaders to create a more vibrant downtown where people want to live, work, and play, while enjoying all that Lake St. Clair has to offer.”
The Baker Building is located at 51005 Washington St. in downtown New Baltimore
.
