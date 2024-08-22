Macomb County nonprofit announces second annual Community Engagement Summit in Harrison Township

What’s happening:
The second annual Community Engagement Summit has been announced for Friday, Sept. 27, in Harrison Township. The four-hour event is hosted by the Advancing Macomb
nonprofit in its efforts to build community and economic development in Macomb County, though the summit will likely appeal to those with similar interests beyond the county line.
What it is:
The Community Engagement Summit shares the latest in community engagement efforts, which organizers point to as key drivers for success in community development, quality of life, and economic growth efforts. A networking lunch is followed by Keynote Speaker Jeanette Pierce of City Institute in Detroit. Other events planned include a Best Practices Panel Discussion moderated by Daily Detroit founder Jeremiah Staes, and features Nicole Brown, Detroit Future City; Caitlin Murphy, Live6 Alliance; and Stephanie Harbin, San Juan Block Club.
Why it’s important:
“Community engagement can take many forms, and it can also be difficult to get right,” Jeanette Pierce says. “When people feel connected to their community and have a role in building an equitable and thriving place, they are more likely to stay, engage and contribute.”
How to attend:
The second annual Community Engagement Summit is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, at the Welsh Activity Center at Lake St. Clair Metropark in Harrison Township. General Admission tickets are $50 and available online
.
What they’re saying:
“We are excited to host the second annual Community Engagement Summit and invite business, community and civic leaders from across Macomb County and metro Detroit to join us on September 27,” says Phil Gilchrist, executive director of Advancing Macomb. “Attendees will gain valuable insights and powerful tools to help address community challenges and turn them into opportunities for growth.”
