Gateway project nears fundraising deadline in its effort to unite Detroit, Oak Park, and Southfield

What’s happening:
An unlit underpass that serves as an unofficial gateway between the communities of Detroit, Oak Park, and Southfield could soon become a destination unto itself. A crowdfunding campaign for the Let There Be Light Gateway project first launched in March nears its May 23 deadline, and project organizers have nearly reached their $50,000 goal.
What it is:
The Greenfield Road underpass running under the Lodge Freeway is unlit and unwelcoming, serving as a divide rather than a gateway between the three neighboring communities, project organizers say. The Eight Mile Boulevard Association (8MBA) has proposed transforming the area with the Let There Be Light Gateway, an artistic light installation featuring color-changing hanging luminaires that illuminate the underpass and walkways.
Why it’s important:
"This is a great example of transforming a purely functional space into a piece of public art,” says Dan Gilmartin, CEO and Executive Director of the Michigan Municipal League. “The Let There Be Light project will enhance accessibility, foster local pride and create a beacon for residents and visitors alike. Lighting isn’t just illumination. It’s an invitation to enter, explore and thrive."
How they’re doing it:
The Let There Be Light Gateway project has been accepted into the state’s placemaking initiative Public Spaces Community Places, a joint effort from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), Michigan Municipal League, and Patronicity. As part of the initiative, organizers have launched a $50,000 crowdfunding campaign on the Michigan-based Patronicity platform. Should they successfully reach their goal by 11:30 p.m. on Friday, May 23, the MEDC will contribute a $50,000 matching grant to the project.
Learn more about the Let There Be Light Gateway project on Patronicity
.
What they’re saying:
“The Eight Mile Boulevard Association is excited to be participating in the Public Spaces Community Places program. We’re confident our community will help us reach our goal, enabling us to receive a matching grant from the MEDC,” says Stephen Lindley, Executive Director of the 8MBA. “The benefits of these matching grant funds are crucial for accomplishing the artistic and transformational ‘Let There Be Light’ Gateway project at the significant intersection of 8 Mile and Greenfield, marking the border of Detroit, Southfield and Oak Park.”
