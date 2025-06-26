Local history projects win grants in Dearborn, Mount Clemens, Rochester, and more

What’s happening:
As we near the halfway point to 2026, organizations throughout the country are busy preparing their planned celebrations for what will then be the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Museums and history organizations throughout Michigan are, of course, doing their part, and nearly $1 million in grants recently awarded as part of the America250MI History Grant Program stand to bolster those patriotic projects planned.
Why it’s important:
“The volume of applications demonstrates the necessity of this funding,” says Larry J. Wagenaar, executive director and CEO of the Historical Society of Michigan. “Local organizations are essential to preserving and promoting Michigan history, and we are proud to support their efforts in the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence."
What it is:
The America250MI History Grant Program is a key component of the state’s planned celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, funding statewide history projects that help tell Michigan’s story. Michigan has reserved $2 million for the grant program, which has been appropriated to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and is administered by the Historical Society of Michigan and the Michigan History Center.
Metro focus:
The first round of grantees was announced earlier this month, a cohort of more than 50 local museums and history organizations that will receive a share of almost $1 million to fund their storytelling projects. While a great number of funded projects can be found in the smaller towns and communities throughout both peninsulas, many of them are located in metro Detroit.
Among those highlights include the restoration of the Jackson House and a planned immersive exhibition of the Civil Rights-era historical building, with The Henry Ford in Dearborn receiving $50,000 for the project; a preservation and awareness campaign for a Revolutionary War Hero project at Mount Avon Cemetery, with the City of Rochester receiving $9,486 for the project; and a planned speaker series, walking tour, and exhibition from the Macomb County Historical Society in Mt. Clemens, which receives a $3,000 grant.
A complete list of winning projects is available online
. The next round of grant applications opens on Nov. 1, 2025, more information of which is found via the America250MI website
.
What they’re saying:
“This funding will empower these communities to elevate and share their local stories, which is vital to the understanding and preservation of our state’s rich history,” says Sandra Clark, director of the Michigan History Center.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.