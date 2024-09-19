Sterling Heights council member honored with Sinclair Service Award from Michigan Municipal League

What’s happening:
The Michigan Municipal League has recognized Sterling Heights Council member Barbara Ziarko with one of the organization’s highest honors. Ziarko was presented the Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award at the 2024 Michigan Municipal League Convention on Tuesday, Sept. 10, on Mackinac Island.
Courtesy of Michigan Municipal League“Being recognized for something you love doing is an unexpected honor,” says Sterling Heights council member Barbara Ziarko.
Speech! Speech! Speech:
“Being recognized for something you love doing is an unexpected honor,” reads a statement from Ziarko. “Serving others brings great personal rewards as you learn and receive more than you ever give. Joining in the company of so many others who have received the Jim Sinclair Award is humbling. My plan for the future is to continue to assist wherever possible to enrich our communities.”
What it is:
The Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award was first awarded in 2008, with Mt. Morris Mayor Robert Slattery Jr. being its first recipient and now Ziarko its 17th; there were multiple recipients in both 2016 and 2022. The peer-nominated award was created to honor the memory of Rogers City Councilmember Jim Sinclair, who the League characterized as a “tireless worker and promoter of local government and a fervent believer in education and training for elected officials,” per the League website
.
Who she is:
If being a “tireless worker” and “promoter of local government” and “fervent believer in education and training for elected officials” are the benchmarks for this particular award, it’s no surprise that Ziarko is its latest recipient. Her resume runs long and keeps getting longer. An active member of the League since 2000, Ziarko was first elected to the Sterling Heights City Council in 2001. She has graduated from both civilian police and fire academies, is an active member of the Friends of the Sterling Heights Public Library, and led Sterling Heights’ entry into the National League of Cities – to name but a few of her local bona fides
. Ziarko was elected to the League Board of Trustees in 2019, and served as League President from 2021 through 2023.
Why it’s important:
“Barb continues to show what it means to be a public servant in her community and beyond,” says Dan Gilmartin, Executive Director and CEO of the League. “On behalf of the League, we thank Barb for her commitment to serving Michigan’s communities with this honor. I had the opportunity to work closely with her during her time as League President. She leads by example, encouraging others to continue their learning. She has participated in a variety of training programs, including the League’s Elected Officials Academy and the Women’s Elected Leadership Intensive.”
Fun fact:
With her accepting the Jim Sinclair Exceptional Service Award in 2024, Ziarko becomes the third such recipient to come from Sterling Heights – the highest total among communities represented in the winners’ list
. City Manager Mark Vanderpool won the award in 2019 and Councilmember Deanna Koski won the award in 2022.
