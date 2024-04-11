Trending in 2024: 10 unique wellness spaces in Metro Detroit

For yoga retreats
1039 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford Township- theomgarden.com
The Om Garden is run by Lauren Neuman, a yoga and movement instructor for over 20 years. She has created yoga programs specifically designed for children and adults with special needs, individuals suffering from mental illness ranging from light to severe and programs for people suffering from back pain after suffering a severe back injury herself.
Some services provided include sound bath, tai chi, breath and meditation, Ashtanga yoga, and this wellness space specializes in retreats. One of the next sessions is in Hocking Hills, Ohio, from May 2 to 5, with food included and prepared by Neuman.
Lauren Neuman. Photo by Steve Koss.
“There are 10 retreats we go to every year, and they range from all-inclusive retreats in Mexico to ‘the dirt-bag retreat’ where we sleep in tents on the ground for several days,” says Neuman. “Each one has a different focus, but the person signing up should just focus on the experience.”
The Om Garden is also known for its yoga school for people interested in becoming yoga instructors and teachers. Neuman provides a package for 200 hours of training required to become a yoga instructor which Neuman provides as a package.
To book classes with Neuman at the Om Garden, utilize the website. To learn more information about retreats, updates, and events, tune into the Facebook
and Instagram
page.
For mindfulness
223 N Eton St, Birmingham & 6447 Inkster Rd, Bloomfield Hills - spamariana.com
Voted one of the best spas for massage in Hour Detroit’s “Best of Detroit”
in 2014, Spa Mariana invites first-timers and regular spa-goers to “retreat, relax and rejoice.” There are traditional services such as facials, massages and waxing, but there are also newer services such as sound baths, citrus-infused body scrubs and herbal botanical foot reflexology sessions.
This spa provides bundles of services also known as retreats for him, her and couples. These services are tailored for specific and particular needs one may have and are a perfect gift to give a loved one. For example, the “Mommy to be Retreat”
services expecting mothers with methods that will increase blood flow, reduce back strain and digestive upset.
According to the website, Spa Mariana was opened in 2011 by Maciek Lyko, a master therapist of 24 years. He has traveled to Africa, Dubai, Poland and Thailand to experience spa treatments. This is the reason for such diverse services, he has brought those same lessons back home to share with people on their wellness journey, either therapists or customers. Spa Mariana constantly posts on their respective social media sites for both locations. Stay tuned to learn about products, events, specials and more.
For detoxing
4268 Orchard Lake Rd, West Bloomfield Township- truenaturaldayspa.com
Tru Natural Spa and Salt Room offers many different services. From coffee sugar body scrubs, chamomile body wraps, and sauna treatments, to microneedling and microdermabrasion treatments; there are services for anyone who is looking for relaxation and rejuvenation.
According to the website, the salt room is exactly what it says it is. A room built brick by brick from True Himalayan Salt from the mountains of Nepal. Salt room therapy naturally detoxifies the upper respiratory system by thinning mucus and phlegm from the lungs with its salt particles alleviating coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath. It also helps with sleep apnea, bronchitis, and eczema resulting in healing throughout the whole body.
To gather any new updates or information about the spa and/or the Salt Room, go to its Instagram
page for future updates.
For the medically-minded
22000 Michigan Ave Suite #203, Dearborn- beautyandwellnessmedspa.com
The Beauty and Wellness Center specializes in using medical treatments to beautify and rejuvenate the skin and the body. Some services are botox, lip fillers, non-surgical stem cell face and neck lift, laser treatments such as sentient sculpt, clinical weight loss diets, and IV therapy.
IV therapy is a treatment that administers fluids, medicine and nutrition into the bloodstream. A popular IV formula is the Myers’ Cocktail
designed for nutritional balance of vitamins in the body such as vitamins B and C and minerals such as magnesium and calcium. This, with other IV formulas, are provided at this wellness center.
Owner Zeina Alawieh has 10 years experience of being a dosimetrist and is always watching for the newest industry trends and information. Updated information about the Beauty and Wellness Center, specials and its services are posted on their Facebook
and Instagram
page.
For moms
3138 Hilton Road, Ferndale- honeyformoms.com
Honey. for Moms is a space that takes care of the people who make people. It’s an inclusive motherhood development center that exists to give help and support for parents throughout the pregnancy process.
This wellness space follows an holistic approach with services that include The Mental Health Studio
, where individuals and couples can receive therapy and medication management. Other services include a six-week series of prenatal yoga, as well as six class sessions that provide birthing bodies and partners with information for their bodies and their babies when it comes to labor, birth and early parenting.
These support groups are run by Brooke Miller, a psychotherapist and honey founder, Sara Yaari, a certified nurse midwife, Tori Andrews a honey clinical therapist and Lauren Fisher a honey infant feeding clinic training coordinator. This space has been in many news outlets, stemming from The New York Times, to Glamour to Crain’s Detroit Business.
Honey. for Moms April calendar is now up on their Instagram page.
To learn of more updates, events, or information, stay tuned into their website and social media.
For luxury
2901 Grand River Avenue, Detroit, (located in the MotorCity Casino Hotel)-
Motorcitycasino.com/Spa
D.Tour Spa provides guests with an experience filled with luxury. The 13,000-square-foot facility features dedicated lounges which include thermal whirlpools, large steam rooms, dry saunas and rain shower facilities. Services include the MotorCity Music Massage, sugar body scrubs, body wraps, scalp treatment, manis and pedis, facials and waxing.
This spa is listed as one of the best spas in Detroit by Three Best Rated
. Enjoy a stay at the hotel and experience the dining, an afternoon of relaxation and pampering and a night playing games at the casino where urban hustle meets serene bliss.
To learn more about the spa, specials and upcoming events, tune in to the website as well as their Facebook
and Instagram
. To reserve a D.Tour Spa treatment, contact their spa coordinators at 313-309-4595.
For healing
Evans Creek Lodge, 24330 Lahser Road, Southfield- wellnessbeyondwords.com
Wellness Beyond Words, located in the Evans Creek Lodge, is very passionate about healing, deeply connecting with the body and the mind and unlocking one’s true potential to living their “most loving, vivid, relational and authentic life.”
Jeremy Fulwiler, a body psychotherapist, started Wellness Beyond Words 11 years ago after connecting with someone who practiced Core Energetics
. That experience motivated him to shift his career from music to social work, and becoming a body-mind counselor.
“I will always make music, but I found that going into deeper places of myself brought up such a deep exploration of adventure and opened up a type of passion in me to understand myself and others in these fuller kinds of ways,” says Fulwiler.
This wellness space is committed to practicing antiracism, feminism, and LGBTQ+ affirmation and offers body-mind counseling for groups, couples and individuals to create deeper connections with themselves, others and the world around them. Some services include natural environment, Core Energetics process work, small group exploration/conversation, ritual, journaling, and various movement/energy practices.
The lodge can also be rented by other practitioners who would like to utilize the space for retreats, workshops, training and more. To learn more, click here.
To join a session, explore the website. To learn more about wellness, the Evans Creek Lodge, and any upcoming events for Wellness Beyond Words, tune into the organization’s Facebook
and Instagram
page.
For relaxing
31009 Jefferson Ave. St. Clair Shores- lakeshorespalounge.com
Lakeshore Spa Lounge invites people to exhale stress and inhale peace. With services such as hot stone massage, Swedish massage and Indian scalp massages and more, this lounge puts the “relax” in relaxation. There is even a service that provides girls 6 years and older with mani and pedis, ice cream and DIY facial activity called the Mermaid Spa. This wellness lounge also invites people and their groups to join their private spa parties so they can sit back, relax and have a good time.
An upcoming event fans should look out for is their exclusive April spa party event happening on 4/20, Peaceful Potions.
Guests will enjoy CBD scalp, neck & shoulder massage, soothing CBD renewal cuticle hand treatments, and an introduction to Pretty Puffs, a natural herbal blend.
To learn more about Lakeshore Spa Lounge, go on their website. To learn about upcoming events and services, tune into their Facebook
page.
For skincare
29746 Southfield Rd, Suite 301, Lathrup Village- spacrystal.glossgenius.com
Spa Crystal Luxury Wellness Spa offers plenty of skincare treatments, stemming from European facials, to chemical peels, to collagen induction therapy. Other services include Gua Sha massage, eye and lip treatment and waxing. The services are done by Crystal Ligon, a licensed massage therapist and esthetician who has been in the business for 17 years.
According to spacrystaldetroit.com
, Ligon “embraces a holistic approach to corrective skincare and pro-aging, beyond surface-level pampering, with services that nurture the skin’s health from within, aiming for lasting, transformative effects that reveal radiant beauty.”
Use the website to book services and a consultation. To learn more about Spa Crystal, events, updates, wellness and skincare tips tune into its Facebook
and Instagram
.
For Thai treatments
2141 Cass Lake Rd. Unit 106, Keego Harbor- thewellness-thaibodywork.com
Thai Bodywork, also known as Thai Yoga Massage, is the focus of The Wellness Tahi Bodywork. It is a body care and energy work healing system that combines conscious and caring touch with elements of massage, yogic stretching, breath work, and acupressure. It is a different practice from a traditional massage that increases range of motion in joints and muscles, increases blood flow, and reduces stress. A very beneficial practice for athletes and active lifestyles.
Individual and couple massages are offered, as well as the option to add CBD products. The wellness space is open everyday from 10:00 a.m.- 8:00 p.m. To book a service, use the website or call 248-228-0406.