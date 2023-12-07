Sterling Heights

PHOTOS: Ringing in the holiday season at the 45th annual ‘A Sterling Christmas’

David Lewinski | Thursday, December 7, 2023
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Sterling Heights community rang in the holidays with gusto as the city hosted its 45th annual A Sterling Christmas event at Dodge Park. There were carolers, train rides, ice skaters, and more, and even an appearance from the big man himself: Santa Clause.

Photographer David Lewinski was on hand to capture this year’s event.

























All photos by David Lewinski.
 
