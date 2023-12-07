PHOTOS: Ringing in the holiday season at the 45th annual ‘A Sterling Christmas’

Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Oak Park
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
Block by Block
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Block by Block
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Early Education Matters
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Oak Park
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
Block by Block
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Block by Block
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Early Education Matters
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
About
Contact
Sterling Heights
PHOTOS: Ringing in the holiday season at the 45th annual ‘A Sterling Christmas’
David Lewinski
|
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Share
A Sterling Christmas: A Sterling Heights holiday tradition for 45 years and counting.
David Lewinski
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Sterling Heights community rang in the holidays with gusto as the city hosted its 45th annual A Sterling Christmas event at Dodge Park. There were carolers, train rides, ice skaters, and more, and even an appearance from the big man himself: Santa Clause.
Photographer David Lewinski was on hand to capture this year’s event.
All photos by David Lewinski.
Enjoy this story?
Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Share
Related Tags
Arts and Culture
,
Macomb County
,
Metromode Partner City
,
Placemaking
,
Quality Of Life
,
Sense of Place
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
Detroit Champions for HOPE empowers parents as their children’s first teachers
Source: Second Wave Michigan
'Better together': These 14 women-owned businesses launch their own shopping passport in Memphis
Source: High Ground
Farm to School: Lessons in fresh, local food
Source: Upword - UP
In Hillsborough, community groups work for solutions to youth gun violence
Source: 83Degrees
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
About Metromode
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.