PHOTOS: Downtown Farmington celebrates National Farmers Market Week

David Lewinski | Thursday, August 17, 2023
National Farmers Market Week took place this past August 6th through the 12th, and downtown Farmington did not disappoint. The Farmington Farmers Market celebrated their seventh consecutive award as “The Best Farmers Market in Metro Detroit,” as named through the annual WDIV-TV contest — and this in their 30th year anniversary.

We sent photographer David Lewinski to check it out.





































Related Tags

Arts and Culture, Metromode Partner City, Quality Of Life, Sense of Place, Shopping, Small Business 

