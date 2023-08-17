Region
Farmington
PHOTOS: Downtown Farmington celebrates National Farmers Market Week
David Lewinski
Thursday, August 17, 2023
The Farmington Farmers Market on Saturday, Aug. 12, in downtown Farmington.
David Lewinski
National Farmers Market Week took place this past August 6th through the 12th, and downtown Farmington did not disappoint. The
Farmington Farmers Market
celebrated their seventh consecutive award as “The Best Farmers Market in Metro Detroit,” as named through the annual WDIV-TV contest — and this in their 30th year anniversary.
We sent photographer David Lewinski to check it out.
