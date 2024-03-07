How downtown Farmington's creative community is coming back stronger than ever

Mary Lou Stropoli, co-founder and president of Skep Space and a member of Farmington’s Public Art Committee, was tasked with transforming GLP Financial Group headquarters into an art gallery. Photos: David Lewinski

The fundraiser was held for a new work of public art to be installed at a planned public space in front of the historic Farmington Masonic Lodge.

This swinging bench sculpture from the Nordin Brothers was a big hit, and perhaps a hint of what's to come.

“We had $4,500 in sales that night, which was amazing. I couldn't believe it,” Stropoli says. “Now we can donate $1,125 to the public art committee, which is really exciting. We created a makeshift gallery in that beautiful GLP space.”

Skep Space is located at 33018 Grand River Ave.

Heights Brewing is located at 23621 Farmington Rd.

The artist Erik Nordin, second from right, speaks with guests.

KickstART Farmington is located at 23616 Farmington Rd.