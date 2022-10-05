PHOTOS: Gabriel Brass Band leads revelers through downtown Farmington to open Grand Raven Festival

Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
Photography by David Lewinski.
The third annual Grand Raven Festival returned to downtown Farmington with what’s likely been its biggest celebration yet. Detroit’s Gabriel Brass Band
, a New Orleans jazz marching band, led revelers through the streets and parks of downtown Farmington on Friday, Sept. 30, helping to kick off a month’s worth of spooky, Edgar Allan Poe-themed October fun.
It looks like if Poe was in charge of a family-friendly, Halloween-inspired Mardi Gras. It looks like a blast.
[Related: Read “Former ArtPrize sculpture lands in downtown Farmington for the Grand Raven Festival” on Metromode.]
And though the opening night has passed, there’s no shortage of Grand Raven Festival events yet to come. The month-long event features Raven-inspired drinks from those Farmington establishments participating in the Syndicate social district; a Raven Crow decoration contest, on display throughout the month with the winners announced the week of Halloween; and Victorian walks led by the Farmington Community Library each Thursday. Also planned is an Oct. 28 movie night at Riley Park, a pumpkin carving contest, and a day’s worth of children’s Halloween events on Saturday, Oct. 29.
Visit Downtown Farmington on their website
and Facebook
for up-to-date information for this year’s Grand Raven Festival. The festival is sponsored by GLP Financial Group, the company responsible for the Farmington State Savings Bank renovations and redevelopment
.