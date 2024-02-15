Public art, parks, and more: 3 ways Hazel Park is building on its reputation as The Friendly City

One of two prospective locations for a large-scale mural planned alongside the Hazel Park Library. MJ Galbraith

A community input survey asks Hazel Park residents what they want to see represented in a new mural at the center of town.

The new playscape at Green Acres Park wrapped in construction fencing.

Crews removed the old sign at Hazel Park Community Center to make way for a modern sign complete with a digital marquee.

Spores is located at 1055 E. Nine Mile Rd. in Hazel Park.