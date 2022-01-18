Detroit’s hottest residential neighborhoods in 2022, according to realtors

Realtors are keeping their eyes on North Corktown this year. David Lewinski

Gordon Hawkins, of Hawkins Realty Group, has been selling real estate for 19 years and says he's never witnessed the likes of what has happened in the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A listing off Kerchal Avenue, Detroit.

Matthew Richmond / Photo supplied

North End is one of the places to watch in 2022, particularly because of the options it provides, according to Detroit realtors.

Real estate in Corktown also provides alternatives to the single-family stand-alone real estate offerings.