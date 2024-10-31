Is this Detroit's most outrageous fall dessert? Shake bar goes over the top

JoJo’s ShakeBAR
, a renowned destination for over-the-top shakes and innovative culinary experiences, is hosting a whimsical pumpkin patch this year, with beverages that are more like a meal than a drink.
The Chicago-based shake franchise with nine brick-and-mortar locations across the country has transformed its Detroit location into a festive fall must-do, complete with themed decor and a specialty menu with seasonal offerings.
Encircling the patio and inside the restaurant is a blend of retro, trendy backdrops for fall photo-ops and thrilling entertainment like axe-throwing and cornhole. The curated menu includes Mini Pot Pies made with a creamy béchmal sauce and flaky puff pastry, hearty Chili Mac ‘N’ Cheese, Boozy Hot Chocolates, Spiked Warm Apple Cider, and a Frozen Espresso Martini.
But the real favourite this season is the Pumpkin Patch Shake. This over-the-top dessert is a pumpkin-flavored shake topped with a toasted marshmallow, toffee pretzel, ginormous taffy apple, and a whole slice of pumpkin pie.
JoJo’s Pumpkin Patch also offers Pumpkin Painting Monday to Friday and reservations go quickly so guests are encouraged to visit OpenTable
to book. The space is open until Nov. 3.
Enjoy this story? Sign up
for free solutions-based reporting in your inbox each week.
Read more articles by Kate Roff.
Kate Roff is an award-winning
freelance writer and journalism educator, currently based out of Detroit. She is the managing editor of Metromode
and Model D
. Contact her at kroff@issuemediagroup.com