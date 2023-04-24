PHOTOS: Scenes from this season's Ladies Night Out in downtown Farmington

The event so nice they have it twice (a year), Ladies Night Out returned to downtown Farmington this past Thursday, April 20. Each April and November, participating downtown merchants offer a bevy of sales, specials, giveaways, and more, drawing crowds of women to the Farmington city streets for shopping, sipping, and socializing.This time around we sent contributing photographer Steve Koss to capture the action. Bookmark his photo essay for when Ladies Night Out returns come fall and we’re pretty sure those sitting on the fence will decide to join in on the fun that much faster.