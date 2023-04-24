PHOTOS: Scenes from this season's Ladies Night Out in downtown Farmington

Region
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Flintside - Flint
Model D - Detroit
Rapid Growth - Grand Rapids
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
Toggle navigation
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
Cities
Ann Arbor
Berkley
Birmingham
Dearborn
Detroit
Ecorse
Farmington
Ferndale
Grosse Pointe
Hamtramck
Hazel Park
Mt. Clemens
Northville
Plymouth
Pontiac
Port Huron
Rochester
Roseville
Royal Oak
Sterling Heights
Village of Franklin
Wyandotte
Ypsilanti
Series
Metromode
City Dive
Community Redistricting
COVID19
Culture of Health
Detroit Driven
Dining Destinations
Early Education Matters
Ethnic Markets
Exploring Economic Equity
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
Live, Work, Play in Macomb!
Macomb Parks & Trails
On The Ground
One Detroit
Sterling Heights Innovation District
Voices
Statewide
Areas of Concern
Bridging the Talent Gap
COVID19
Cyber Security
Forestry
Girl Scouts SE Michigan Team Up
Good Food
Greater Lakes
Inside our Outdoors
Invasive Species
MI Mental Health
Michigan Nightlight
Michigan's Agricultural Future
Michigan's State of Health Podcast
Nonprofit Journal Project
Preserving Michigan
State of Health
Stories of Change
Voices of Youth
About
Contact
Ladies Night Out
Farmington
PHOTOS: Scenes from this season's Ladies Night Out in downtown Farmington
Steve Koss
|
Monday, April 24, 2023
Share
Contributing photographer Steve Koss spends an evening in downtown Farmington, capturing the fashion, friends, food and cocktails shared amongst those attending this season’s Ladies Night Out.
Steve Koss
The event so nice they have it twice (a year), Ladies Night Out returned to downtown Farmington this past Thursday, April 20. Each April and November, participating downtown merchants offer a bevy of sales, specials, giveaways, and more, drawing crowds of women to the Farmington city streets for shopping, sipping, and socializing.
This time around we sent contributing photographer Steve Koss to capture the action. Bookmark his photo essay for when Ladies Night Out returns come fall and we’re pretty sure those sitting on the fence will decide to join in on the fun that much faster.
Share
Related Tags
Dining
,
Metromode Partner City
,
Sense of Place
,
Shopping
,
Small Business
Recommended Content
Across Our Network
'Coldwater Kitchen' serves up life lessons from prison culinary training program
Source: Rural Innovation Exchange
Artistry at Marshall barbershop not limited to haircuts
Source: Southwest Michigan's Second Wave
This Northeast Indiana small town is hosting big city art exhibitions
Source: Input Fort Wayne
Washtenaw County's hottest residential markets in 2023, according to realtors
Source: Concentrate
Sponsored By
Regions
Second Wave - Michigan
Capital Gains - Lansing
Catalyst Midland
Concentrate - Ann Arbor/Ypsi
Epicenter - Mount Pleasant
Route Bay City
Rural Innovation Exchange
Southwest Michigan
UPword - UP
The Keel - Port Huron
The Lakeshore
Metromode - Metro Detroit
Focus Areas
Arts and Culture
Community Development
Diversity
Economic Development
Entrepreneurship
Healthy Communities
Kids and Education
Sustainability
Technology and Innovation
Transportation
About Metromode
Contact Us
Have a tip for us?
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Copyright © Issue Media Group. All rights reserved.