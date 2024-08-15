5 Macomb downtown areas to visit before summer ends

Macomb County
is home to nearly 20,000 businesses that contribute to the county’s gross regional product of over $48 billion. Here are five downtown hubs with great local vibes to check out.
David Lewinski
Mt. Clemens
Starting in this historical town, stop for a coffee date at Black Cat Coffee
, which has classics like the Americano and Cappucino, or get a specialty drink like the Lavender Lattee and Bangkok Special. The cafe also serves wraps and pastry treats.
Then get creative at Anton Art Center
with classes in loom weaving, painting, and pottery. Check out their upcoming exhibits like the Annual Artist Choice Show
and the Michigan League of Handweavers
.
Looking for a little more movement, Bodhi Seed Yoga and Wellness
between Macomb PI and Cherry Street offers classes for all yogis, including hot yoga, candle-lit yoga, and pilates. They also have classes online.
Grab some dinner at Gumbos
, a local favorite then unwind at the Emerald Theatre
, with upcoming shows like The Ultimate Doors - A Tribute to Jim Morrison and The Doors and ABBAMANIA - A Tribute to ABBA.
New Baltimore
Photo Supplied
Right on the waterfront of Anchor Bay in Lake St. Clair, this downtown is perfect for those who want to enjoy the beautiful scenery.
Mayor of New Baltimore, Thomas Semaan says there’s so much excitement around downtown than any other time in the city’s history. Living in the city since 1963, he has watched it grow from being solely a business district closing at 5 pm, to a place filled with restaurants and parks.
Restaurants downtown include local favorites like Knapps City Garage
, Fins
, and their oldest bar in town The Town Pump
.
“[The Town Pump] is kind of like our New Baltimore’s Cheers,” Semaan says. “Everybody knows everybody.”
But at the forefront of their downtown district is Walter & Mary Burke Park, which offers fun activities like Simple Adventures Kayak
and the farmers market
which is only open on Sundays until October.
“Depending on the time of the year it could be fruits and vegetables, it could be plants, it could be crafts,” Semaan says. “There’s a bison farmer who manufactures meat sticks and different items out of bison horn, it’s incredible.”
Also at the park, they hold concerts
on Wednesdays with local musicians and bands. The concerts are open to the general public, so anyone can come and enjoy the tunes.
With downtown areas come social and economic benefits.
“Socially, when you have a strong business district, the residents who live here don’t have to leave their community to enjoy the fruits of their labors by going to another community,” Semaan says. “And by having a strong downtown economically, when one business is successful, the other businesses feed off of that success.”
Looking ahead, there are two major projects to look out for in downtown New Baltimore, Semaan says. One of those is the Ashley, a three-story building. The first floor will be a retail business, with the second and third floors being apartments.
The State of Michigan and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation are looking to help communities establish what’s called a “rehab district” and in those rehab districts they are promoting living spaces in downtown business districts, Semaan says. The reason for this is the older population wants to be where the action is and they also want to live where they shop. The estimated time for this project to be finished is within the next few months.
The other project is currently underway. The Baker Building is a historically known building in the area, which will also turn into living spaces for residents. It is unknown when this project will be completed.
“New Baltimore is a jewel that is still being polished,” Semaan says.
Joe Powers / Insitu Photography
Romeo
In this more rural part of Macomb County, there are many options for the local foodies.
Beginning with breakfast, the Peaches Brunch House
menu offers staples like PBH Morning Sandwich with egg, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, goat cheese, and chipotle ranch, and their PBH Pancakes smothered in carmelized peaches and bananas topped with caramel and peach maple syrup.
For lunch, at Jayell Smoke House BBQ
enjoy a classic barbeque with pulled pork, brisket, and ribs, or head over to Main Street Romeo Kitchen & Bar for some American comfort food like burgers and pizza.
To kill some time, there’s Town Hall Antiques
with three floors filled with vintage toys, dishes, and houseware. Across the street is MJC Marketplace
, where people can find home decor, furniture, gifts, and products made by local vendors. They also do permanent jewelry.
Creeping into dinner, live music fans might enjoy Youngers
, or there’s Buon Appetito Italian Cuisine
for those who enjoy fine dining.
Richmond
The town's Planning and Economic Development Director Troy Jeschke says Richmond is unique because they have two downtown areas. One is near the railroad tracks, with businesses like the Hummingbird Home
and Richmond Relics, while the other is a larger and more central downtown.
In their northern downtown area, there are a few antique shops, including Flora’s Trash to Treasure
and Main St. Mercantile & CO
. They both offer repurposed items made into things like home decor, furniture, and art.
“These two shops are nice in that they create a little bit of a resale feel, antique shop feel for that part of downtown,” Jeschke says. “And of course, small businesses are the backbone of a small economy like the city of Richmond.”
Across the street is Starlite Arcade
filled with pinball machines and arcade classics like Pacman and Cruis’n USA. They also host occasional tournaments. Or head over to All Tapped Out Games
to find a game to bring home.
They also host a farmers market
every Thursday from 4 pm to 7 pm from June to October. It’s located in the municipal lot behind Maniaci’s Banquet Center
.
Next to the farmers market is Green Thyme Workshop
, a natural goods store that offers soaps and other skincare products. They even have a “Build Your Own” soap and face wash.
Upcoming events happening in this historic downtown is the Richmond Good Old Days Festival
which begins the weekend of September 5.
“There will be outhouse races on Main Street, and they also have a classic car show,” Jeschke says. “And then culminating with a parade on Sunday.”
Donald Schulte
St. Clair Shores
This downtown offers small-town charm right on the water of Lake St. Clair.
Get zen at Breathe East
with a massage and facial. They also offer couples massages and facials, so bring someone along the journey.
Shop for a little one at Connie’s Children’s Shop
. Or get a unique gift at Circare Gifts
.
For plant lovers, The Rustic Root Design
has a variety of flowers and house plants. People can also learn how to create a succulent terrarium at their next workshop on August 15.
Don’t forget, on select Saturdays from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m., downtown Saint Clair Shores hosts a Social District with live music, yard games, and food. During the Social District, participating businesses like the Copper Hop Brewing Company
, Shores Inn
, Firehouse Pub, and the Cache Cocktail and Winebar
allow adults 21 and older to buy and travel outside with alcohol in the commons area of the social district with a designated cup that features their logo.
Upcoming dates for the social district are August 10 and 24 and September 14 and 28.